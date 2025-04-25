Invesco Ltd. Buys 405,033 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.43% of B&G Foods worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

