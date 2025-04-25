Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,563 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 464,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Tripadvisor by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.32, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

