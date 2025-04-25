Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

