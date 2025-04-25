Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 50,375 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 159,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 169.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,733 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

