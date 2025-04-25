Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Avient worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Avient by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVNT

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.