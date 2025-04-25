Invesco Ltd. Has $6.73 Million Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of Marten Transport worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.01. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

