Invesco Ltd. Has $6.85 Million Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.43% of CTS worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $15,852,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CTS by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 57,135 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.61. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

