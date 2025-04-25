Invesco Ltd. Has $6.93 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.30% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 61,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2,541.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 148,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 143,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

