Invesco Ltd. Has $7.01 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ingevity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NGVT stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

