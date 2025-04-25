Invesco Ltd. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Koppers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Koppers by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE KOP opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.50. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.17%.

Koppers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

