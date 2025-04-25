Invesco Ltd. Has $7.53 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,478 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,002,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $464,434,000 after purchasing an additional 984,907 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after buying an additional 2,302,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after acquiring an additional 443,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,878,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,031,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,599,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. Barclays cut their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Trading Up 5.4 %

LYFT opened at $12.06 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 201.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

