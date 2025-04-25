Invesco Ltd. Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Artivion were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the third quarter valued at $5,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Artivion by 394.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 78,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 69.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $176,340.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,832.61. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artivion stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

