Invesco Ltd. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Amundi grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $60.71.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.