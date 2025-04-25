Invesco Ltd. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 65.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

