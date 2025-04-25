Invesco Ltd. Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

