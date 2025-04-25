Invesco Ltd. Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Capri worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after acquiring an additional 151,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,070,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Capri by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after buying an additional 547,578 shares during the period. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $14.71 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

