Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,819 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,835,000 after buying an additional 50,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 284,267 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. StockNews.com cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hovde Group started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,575.80. The trade was a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 678 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.45 per share, with a total value of $32,849.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $311,872.65. The trade was a 11.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

