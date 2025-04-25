Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.05% of Rentokil Initial worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,543,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after buying an additional 347,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 472,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RTO opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

