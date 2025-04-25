Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Ameresco worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 752,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 613,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 229,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,861 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,974.26. This represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $528.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Baird R W cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

