Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of MannKind worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MannKind by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $4,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 420,334 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 444,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 359,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MannKind by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MNKD opened at $4.67 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.22.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

