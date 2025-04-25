Invesco Ltd. Makes New $6.78 Million Investment in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,479,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Clipper Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,968 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 687.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 131,913 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 574.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $59.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Clipper Realty ( NYSE:CLPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -152.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

