Invesco Ltd. Purchases 104,219 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

