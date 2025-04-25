Invesco Ltd. Purchases 118,710 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after buying an additional 218,743 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 956,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $282,289.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 930,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,084. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,035.29. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758 in the last three months. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.