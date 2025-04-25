Invesco Ltd. Purchases 142,954 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.13% of Scholastic worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 195,507 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 209,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

SCHL opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $486.71 million, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.68 million. Analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

