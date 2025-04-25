Invesco Ltd. Purchases 554,091 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 458.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,091 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.86% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

PKST stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $441.06 million, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.68 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -321.43%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

