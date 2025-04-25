Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.26% of Teradata worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Teradata by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

