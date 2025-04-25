Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Weis Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $84.02 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $85.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

