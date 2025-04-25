Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Greif were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Greif by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.89 per share, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,523.73. This trade represents a 7.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

GEF opened at $53.78 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEF

Greif Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.