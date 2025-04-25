Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,774 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.13% of Qifu Technology worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of QFIN opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.67 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

