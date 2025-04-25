Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,651 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $176.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.64 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. This represents a 7.99 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,835.24. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.