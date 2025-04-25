Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,974,206 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,974,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 71,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.