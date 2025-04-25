Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,559 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on USPH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $108.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

