Invesco Ltd. Sells 359,298 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 359,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Carter’s by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 16,314.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $72.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

