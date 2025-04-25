Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 458.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,711,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000.

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

