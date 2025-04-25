Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $910.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

