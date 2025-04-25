Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRPM opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $489.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

