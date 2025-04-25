iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 237,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $88.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.