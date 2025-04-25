iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.74. 54,459 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029. IBMR was launched on May 9, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

