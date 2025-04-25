iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.