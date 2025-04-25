iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

