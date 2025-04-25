J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SJM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $115.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,544,000 after purchasing an additional 130,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,222,000 after buying an additional 380,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

