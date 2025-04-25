JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 97.83%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $18,886,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after buying an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

