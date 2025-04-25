Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.19. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 240,257 shares.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.