JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,722 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $345.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.06 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

