JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 166,528 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $329.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.85 million.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 521,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $975,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,368,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,773.36. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srini Koushik sold 73,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $138,327.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,663.18. The trade was a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,168,662 shares of company stock worth $2,418,792. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

