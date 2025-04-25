JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 20,399 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $43.30 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 2,760 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $115,892.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,814.82. The trade was a 1.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 152,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,018. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.