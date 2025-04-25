JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 30,860 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anterix were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Anterix during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 8,107.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of ATEX opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

