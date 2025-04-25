JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRDX. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Surmodics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Surmodics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Surmodics stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $420.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.30. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

