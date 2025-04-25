JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Borr Drilling stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $434.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.78 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

