JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,453,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,916.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $840.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $49.12.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

